Game off: Castleford Tigers pre-season match hit by big freeze
Tigers were due to face Sheffield Eagles at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium on Friday in a testimonial for the South Yorkshire club’s full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, who had a spell with Castleford in 2018. But on Wednesday Tigers announced the game has been “postponed”.
A statement issued by both clubs said: “Following a pitch inspection held at the Millennium Stadium this morning, we’re sad to announce that QLT’s testimonial game has been called off. Following the inspection this morning, the decision has been made to cancel the fixture due to adverse weather conditions.
“Any supporters who have purchased tickets online can expect to receive a full refund within the next 10 working days.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.