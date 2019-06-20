Full-back Jack Walker on standby as coach Richard Agar ‘sticks to his selection guns’

Have your say

THERE COULD be only one change to Leeds Rhinos’ side at St Helens tomorrow, following last week’s 23-14 defeat by Wigan Warriors.

Jack Walker, who has missed five of the last six games because of a hamstring problem, is poised to return at full-back.

Interim-coach Richard Agar had expected to name Ashton Golding in the initial squad as cover for Walker.

Instead, the only change to last week’s 19 sees Matt Parcell back in contention after a two-game ban.

He replaces Tui Lolohea who is in the Tongan squad for Saturday’s Test against New Zealand in Auckland.

Golding could get a late call up if Walker is again ruled out. Wellington Albert, an unused member of last Friday’s initial squad, retains his place.

Albert has made five appearances after joining Rhinos in April, following his departure from Widnes Vikings owing to their financial problems, but he has not featured since the Coral Challenge Cup defeat at Bradford Bulls six weeks ago.

Mikolaj Oledzki is also included after spending the whole of the loss to Wigan Warriors on the substitutes’ bench.

Players still unavailable for Rhinos are Carl Ablett (ankle), Stevie Ward (knee), Dom Crosby (knee) Nathaniel Peteru (fractured eye socket) and Jamie Jones-Buchanan (hamstring/back).

Regan Grace replaces Adam Swift in Saints’ squad and Matty Lees returns in place of Joseph Paulo.

Dominique Peyroux and Matty Costello are also in contention after not featuring in last week’s 38-2 win over Huddersfield Giants.

St Helens: from Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, A Smith, Bentley, Coote, Costello.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, C Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Albert, Seumanufagai.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.