Frustrated coach Gary Thornton to work on Hunslet’s lack of firepower

Lack of finishing power cost Hunslet in their 10-4 defeat at Workington Town, coach Gary Thornton admits.

The early-season leaders have slumped to fourth in Betfred League One after losing three of their last four matches in the competition.

Adam Robinson.

Hunslet, who were also beaten at home by Workington in the 1895 Cup two weeks ago, face another tough trip on Sunday to fifth-placed Newcastle Thunder.

Thornton reckons they are defending well enough to get back on track in the north east, but will need to be better closer to their opponents’ line.

“It was frustrating,” he said of the defeat at Workington.

“We defended pretty well and cleared our lines pretty well, but our attack near their line was woeful at times.

“It was just not good enough. In the first 20-25 minutes we were in control and I thought we just needed to crack them and score and if we had done that we could have gone away and won comfortably.

“But their try right before half-time was a sucker punch – we gave a soft try away. It was a tight game all round, there was not much in it and it could have gone either way, but they were maybe a bit more desperate for the win.”

Thornton felt both Town’s tries were “dubious”, pointing to an alleged knock-on in the build up to their first and a decision to hand the hosts the feed at a scrum before the second when it seemed they had knocked the ball in to touch.

But he admitted: “We lacked creativity in the final third of the field.

“We spent plenty of time on their tryline, but we couldn’t break their defence down.

“We didn’t create enough decent chances and the one we did create we scored from.”

Captain Duane Straughier returned after a spell out with a broken hand and Thornton added: “He got through the game okay, which was a bonus.

“He played the full 80 and he will only get better with more games.

“It was a 12-week recovery and he got back in 11 so that was a positive for us.”

Adam Robinson played despite a rib injury, but could be a doubt for Sunday’s game.