From 5-8: Leeds Rhinos player ratings after 26-0 win over Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos turned on the style after half-time in their 26-0 win over Wakefield Trinity in bitter conditions at Headingley

By Peter Smith
11 hours ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 12:13am

A poor-quality first period ended scoreless, but Rhinos ran away with the game once they had broken the duck soon after half-time.

It was a memorable night for Harry Newman who scored a try with his first touch, after being out of action since August last year. Here’s how the Rhinos players rated.

Two terrific finishes and an assist for another try 7

1. Wing: David Fusitu'a (No 2)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Memorable first try and getting stronger by the week 7

2. Centre: Nene Macdonald (No 4)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Limped off after just 20 minutes 5

3. Centre: Ash Handley (No 5)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

No chances, went sideways too often 5

4. Wing: Derrell Olpherts (No 16)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

