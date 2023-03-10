From 5-8: Leeds Rhinos player ratings after 26-0 win over Wakefield Trinity
Leeds Rhinos turned on the style after half-time in their 26-0 win over Wakefield Trinity in bitter conditions at Headingley
By Peter Smith
11 hours ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 12:13am
A poor-quality first period ended scoreless, but Rhinos ran away with the game once they had broken the duck soon after half-time.
It was a memorable night for Harry Newman who scored a try with his first touch, after being out of action since August last year. Here’s how the Rhinos players rated.
Page 1 of 4