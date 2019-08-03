Fresh injury concerns for Wakefield Trinity following defeat to St Helens

Wakefield Trinity have been hit with fresh injury problems following their defeat at St Helens on Friday night.

Head coach Chris Chester revealed that Reece Lyne and Danny Kirmond could both be doubts for next weekend's clash with Hull FC.

Lyne sustained a hamstring complaint while Kirmond has damaged his shoulder.

The Trinity chief now says it is "critical" that Wakefield bring in some new faces in time for next Sunday's fixture.

"We copped another couple tonight and I only I had 18 players tonight," said Chester.

"I have potentially lost Reece Lyne with a hamstring and Kirmo [Kirmond] with a shoulder and there are ongoing issues with a couple of players.

Danny Kirmond. PIC: Allan McKenzie\SWPix.com.

"We have just got to try and bring somebody in. It is pretty critical now that we try and bring in some fresh bodies.

"We thought we got somebody over the line during the week but that didn't come to fruition, we will try again on Monday.

"I am fairly confident that Jacob Miller will be back next week and that Pauli Pauli and James Batchelor will be back.

"Hopefully we can get one body in, even better if we can get two bodies in then it means I don't have to train during the week."

Reece Lyne. PIC: Allan McKenzie\SWPix.com.

Chris Annakin made his first start of the campaign at loose forward and was one of Wakefield's best performers.

Chester added: "I thought he was fantastic. He has that toughness about him, he is only small but he has got a big heart.

"He wanted to get off the line and whack a few people.

"I was pretty impressed with Chris Annakin, he has waited for a chance and he was probably our stand-out player tonight."

The Trinity boss admits he has seen an improvement in attitude from his players since their defeat to Wigan Warriors just over two weeks ago.

Wakefield went toe-to-toe with high-flying St Helens for large parts of Friday night's contest. But Chester admits they were "outsmarted" at times by Justin Holbrook's side.

"The approach to the game was fantastic tonight and, physically, we more than matched them," Chester said.

"We just got outsmarted and lacked that patience in the final third and that was probably the difference between the two sides.

"I have seen a big reaction from the performance we had at Wigan. We are in a tough spot at the minute, we can't gloss over that.

"But when the players are working hard and working their nuts off, like they did tonight, then I am pretty sure we will get out of this tough spot we are in."