French half-back Louis Jouffret joins Featherstone Rovers on one-year deal

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have bolstered their options at half-back for next season with the signing of Louis Jouffret.

The Frenchman has joined Rovers on a one-year deal from Championship rivals Batley Bulldogs.

The 24-year-old has been one of the Bulldogs standout players in 2019, scoring 14 tries in 27 appearances.

He also kicked the winning drop-goal as Batley beat York City Knights to reach the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

“I’m really happy to sign here, Featherstone are a really good club in the Championship and I’ve always thought they are a tough team to play against so I’m excited to be playing for the team in 2020," he said.

“I already know from coming here as an opposition player that Featherstone always get a big crowd.

"The fans really love rugby league here and I can’t wait to play in front of them and show them what I am like as a player.”

Jouffret is keen to play alongside French international Dane Chisholm, who is contracted with Rovers until the end of the 2022 campaign.

“I would say that I’m going to bring that French flair to the team," added Jouffret.

"I am looking forward to playing with Dane Chisholm, he’s been fantastic for the Rovers this season. Hopefully we can work well together.

“I’ve seen that he has played twice for France, I don’t know if he can speak too much French so I might have to test him out on that.”

Featherstone travel to Leigh Centurions on Sunday night (6.30pm) for their opening Championship play-off clash.