Four teams from three schools - Corpus Christi, St John Fisher, Castleford Academy - celebrate Warner Champion Schools final success

THERE WAS joy for teams from Leeds, Dewsbury and Castleford on Warners Champion Schools day at Victoria Park, in Warrington.

Corpus Christi, Leeds’ Year Eight girls, were 34-4 victors over Sirius Academy (Hull), with Keira Gittins producing a player-of-the-match performance. In a repeat of this year’s Yorkshire Cup final, Demi-Leigh Abbott and Blessing Dundo both crossed twice and other try scorers for Corpus Christi were Frankie Blakey, Chevelle Clarke and Millie Kemp.

Corpus Christi (Leeds) team-mates celebrate their Champion Schools Year 8 girls' final win over Sirius Academy West (Hull). PIC: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

The Year 10 girls’ title went to Dewsbury’s St John Fisher following a 28-16 win over St Peter’s (Manchester).

The Dewsbury team had beaten the same opposition in previous seasons at Year Seven and Year Eight and completed the hat-trick thanks to five tries by player of the match Gabrielle Akaidere. Ruby Enright was their other try scorer. Castleford Academy won the Year Nine boys’ and girls’ finals.

Player of the match Frankie Cowell scored five tries in the girls’ 52-26 success against West Lakes Academy. Other try scorers were Aimee-Leigh Wood (2), Abbie-May Millward and Katie Carton. Tally Bryer landed eight goals. The boys’ team, previously champions in years seven and eight, completed an unbeaten season with a 12-6 win over Beaumont College (Warrington).

Tyler Czmeiduch, the player of the match, grabbed all their points through two converted tries.

Action from Corpus Christi Year 8 girls' Champion Schools final win over Sirius Academy West (Hull). PIC: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

St John Fisher, the Year 10 girls' Champion Schools final winners. PIC: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

Castleford Academy Year 9 girls Champion Schools final winners. PIC: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com