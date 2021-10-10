Four Leeds Rhinos squad named in England Knights squad to face Jamaica at Castleford: Call-ups for Jack Broadbent, Levi Edwards, Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd
Four Leeds Rhinos players have been named in the England Knights squad to face Jamaica at Castleford on Friday - including one who has yet to make his debut.
Levi Edwards has been called up by Knights boss Paul Anderson, despite his only first team experience being on loan at Betfred Championship club Batley Bulldogs.
Fellow 17-year-old Morgan Gannon, who had an outstanding debut campaign this year, is also included, alongside centre Jack Broadbent and prop Tom Holroyd, who are both 20.
Friday’s game, at the Jungle, is a testimonial for Castleford’ Jordan Turner.
The England Knights squad is: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), Jack Broadbent (Leeds Rhinos), Lewis Dodd (St Helens), Levi Edwards (Leeds), Matthew English (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Gannon (Leeds), Sam Halsall (Wigan), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), George Lawler (Hull KR), Matthew Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Ellis Longstaff (Warrington), James McDonnell, Liam Marshall, Kai Pearce-Paul (all Wigan), Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants), Aaron Smith (St Helens), Danny Walker (Warrington), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield), Connor Wrench (Warrington).