Levi Edwards has been called up by Knights boss Paul Anderson, despite his only first team experience being on loan at Betfred Championship club Batley Bulldogs.

Fellow 17-year-old Morgan Gannon, who had an outstanding debut campaign this year, is also included, alongside centre Jack Broadbent and prop Tom Holroyd, who are both 20.

Friday’s game, at the Jungle, is a testimonial for Castleford’ Jordan Turner.

Morgan Gannon has been called up by England Knights. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.