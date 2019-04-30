Forward Mitch Clark in new contract talks with Castleford Tigers

FORWARD MITCH Clark has revealed he is in discussions with Castleford Tigers over a new contract.

The 26-year-old joined Tigers from Hull KR ahead of the 2018 season and his current deal ends this autumn.

“I am in talks at the moment,” confirmed Clark, who has also played for Doncaster, Bradford Bulls, York City Knights and Featherstone Rovers.

“Nothing’s been said yet, but I’ll see how it goes.”

With his future up in the air, 2019 is an important year for Clark, but it got off to the worst possible start when he suffered knee damage in a win at Hull in Betfred Super League round two, making his first carry of the season after coming off the bench.

Following two frustrating months on the sidelines, the front-rower has played in Tigers’ last five games, being used by coach Daryl Powell as an impact substitute.

“I am getting there,” he said of his form since returning from injury.

“The more games I play, the more I will get back to where I want to be.

“It is coming along and I am really enjoying it. I love playing rugby league and being back out there.

“If my job’s impact I’ll do the best I can to do that for the team. It suits me and my game. I wouldn’t say I am happy with my form, but I am getting to where I want to be, slowly.

“With more match fitness I reckon I can be a lot more effective at times.”

Clark has been far from the only Castleford player to spend time on the casualty list this year.

They will again have a host of star names missing for Friday’s visit of high-flying Warrington Wolves, but Clark insisted: “That’s rugby league, it’s part of the game.

“You don’t want injuries to happen to anyone, but we’ve just been unlucky. We are not looking for excuses, we have got a good team here and we know what we can deliver.

“We know whoever’s going to come in is going to do whatever’s needed of them.”

Of tomorrow’s task, Clark said: “Warrington are playing good footy and it’s going to be a good test and a good challenge for us to see where we are at.

“We just have to turn up with a good attitude and get ready to roll our sleeves up.”