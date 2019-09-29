Former Yorkshire rugby league captain dies after battle with motor neurone disease

A former Yorkshire rugby league captain has died after a brave battle with motor neurone disease.

Former Keighley Cougars player Phil Stephenson's death was announced by the club on Saturday.

The former captain and club forward was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017.

Stephenson still to this day holds the record for the most number of appearances for Keighley in the summer era. He played 343 games for the West Yorkshire club in a 15-year spell before retiring at the age of 34 at the end of the 2006 season.

The Keighley Cougars posted on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that we this evening bring the news of Phil Stephenson's passing following his battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

"Our deepest condolences go to Karen and the Stephenson family.

"We also ask you please respect their privacy at this most difficult of times."

The Rugby League Club has also paid tribute to Stephenson following his death.

A post on Facebook reads: "During the Cougars incredible reign during the Cougarmania craze that swept across the competition in the 90's, Phil was one of the most consistent forwards to play for a club that held their own against more highly fancied opposition.

"His effervescent longevity in the game was superb and his contribution to British rugby league was unsurpassed.

"Phil would feature prominently in weekly rugby league publications, simply for his fierce approach to the game.

"Phil played alongside some of the most brilliant and underrated players during Keighley''s razzmatazz era including Nick Pinkney, Jason Ramshaw, Gareth Cochrane, Andy Eyres, Matt Bramald to mention but a few.

"An absolute stalwart to the Keighley club and an incredibly loyal servant to the Cougars during his time there.

"Phil would never have known I was here in Australia watching his career from afar, but he will now after reading my tribute to a player who can only be described as indestructible.

"You fought to the end mate and that shows just how tough you really were.

"Rest in peace Phil Stephenson."