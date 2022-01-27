National Conference Premier Division outfit Hunslet Club Parkside, whose team boss is Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane, will be hot favourites against Division One visitors Stanningley, coached by Ashton Golding of Huddersfield Giants.

But Stanningley are aiming for promotion this year and club chairman Tom Bell reckons the tie will be an opportunity to “see where we are as a team”.

Bell predicted: “It will be a very tough contest against one of the best sides in the amateur game, but if we want to progress and develop as a team, these are the games to relish.”

Paul McShane, who played for Castleford in last year's final, will coach Hunslet Club Parkside in their Challenge Cup second round derby against Stanningley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Parkside secretary Paul Thorpe said spirits are high after this month’s Yorkshire Cup final victory over Doncaster Toll Bar and the big win against Featherstone Lions in round one.

But he warned: “Stanningley will be a different game.

“It is a derby and we will have players missing because of work commitments.”

Thornhill Trojans travel to League One Doncaster on Sunday (3pm) aiming to go one better than two years ago, when they were pipped 24-20 by the same opponents.

Stanningley joint-coach Ashton Golding, of Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sunday’s other tie between Conference and League One opposition sees Castleford club Lock Lane visit Oldham (6pm) for a contest which will be streamed live on the RFL’s Our League website.

Parkside face Siddal in the Yorkshire Under-16 Supplementary Cup final at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road on Saturday (1.30pm).

The Under-14 Supplementary Cup final sees Kippax Welfare take on Oulton Raiders (10.30am) in a Leeds derby and Farnley Falcons meet Queensbury in the under-15s match (noon).

East Leeds are in Sunday’s Under-16 Cup final against Lock Lane at the same venue (12.45pm).

That follows the Under-15 Cup final between Lock Lane and Hull Wyke (11am).

Admission on both days is £3 for adults and £2 concessions, free for under 16s.