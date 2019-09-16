Former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity star switches codes to Yorkshire Carnegie

Have your say

Yorkshire Carnegie have signed former Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls winger Lee Smith.

Leeds-born Smith, 33, scored 60 tries in 135 Super League appearances for Leeds from 2005-2012, either side of a brief spell in union with Wasps.

He was a try scorer in Rhinos' 2007, 2008 and 2009 Grand Final victories, playing in a different position - wing, full-back and centre - each time.

The England international added 16 tries in two stints with Wakefield, from 2012-13 and 2015 and later played in the lower divisions with Leigh Centurions and Bradford, as well as in the 15-a-side code for Newcastle Falcons.

Smith - who has come out of retirement to play for Carnegie - will also work for Rhinos' foundation.

Carnegie are also expected to sign former winger Ryan Shaw after he left Hull KR and have confirmed the addition of forward Callum Bustin from Bradford Bulls.

Other signings revealed by Carnegie include loose[head prop Conor Davidson and second-row Alex Humfrey, from Sydney side Manly Marlins, South African-born German international number eight Jarrid Els (from German side Heidelberger RK), scrum-half James Elliott (Newcastle Falcons), winger Andrew Lawson (Harrogate), centre/winger Zach Ker, second-row Ed Bloodworth (Northumbria University), number eight Tom Whitehurst (Esher) and utility-back Tim Bitirim (Cambridge).

Also joining Carnegie are scrum half Elliot Turner (Western Force) and fly-halves James Robins (Chester) and Joe Carlisle (Old Elthamians), in National League One.

Six players the club had already announced are head coach Joe Ford, prop Sione Faletau, winger Tom Varndell, second-row Jake Brady, hooker Ben Sowrey and prop James Flynn.