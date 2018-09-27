Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Zak Hardaker charged with drink driving

Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Zak Hardaker is due to appear in court next month after being charged with drink driving, driving while uninsured and driving without an MOT.

The 26-year-old full-back signed for Wigan Warriors in May after being axed by Tigers last year following a failed drugs test on the eve of the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Zak Hardaker, in action for Castleford Tigers in June 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson

He has begun training with Wigan, but will not be allowed to play until his suspension expires in November.

A statement released by Wigan on Thursday afternoon read: “Wigan Warriors confirm that they are aware of an incident involving Zak Hardaker on Tuesday evening (25th September) which has seen the player charged with driving with excess alcohol.

“He will appear in court on Thursday 11th October. The player is co-operating with the Police investigation. Wigan Warriors will allow the legal process to take its course. The club will be issuing no further comment at this time.”

Pontefract-born Hardaker began his career with Featherstone Rovers before becoming a key player for Rhinos from 2011-2016.

He was Man of Steel when Rhinos won the treble in 2015, but was transferred to Castleford ahead of the 2017 season following a series of disciplinary issues.

He was nominated for Man of Steel again last year, but missed the Grand Final after news of a positive test for cocaine broke two days before the game.