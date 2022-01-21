Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale confirmed as new captain of Hull FC
Former Leeds Rhinos skipper Luke Gale will captain Hull FC this season, his new club have confirmed.
The England half-back was released by Rhinos, with a year remaining on his contract, last November.
He joined Rhinos from Castleford Tigers at the end of the 2019 season and led them to a Challenge Cup final win at Wembley in his first season there, but was stripped of the captaincy the following summer following a disagreement with coach Richard Agar.
Gale is now set to lead Hull out at Headingley ahead of Tom Briscoe’s testimonial match against Rhinos on Sunday, January 30 and described his appointment as “a massively proud moment for me and a huge honour and privilege”.
He said: “I’m really excited for this opportunity and the year ahead.
“Hull FC is a massive club and I’ve played against this team for many years and for my name to be up there with so many of those former captains is really special for me.
“I’ve got a lot of experience - this is my 14th pre-season - and I’ve played a lot of games.
“I’m not perfect and I don’t have every answer, but I go out there and give it 110 per cent and put the team first every time I go on to the field.
“I do my best to lead from the front and lead by example.”
Read More
Gale will play alongside former captains Danny Houghton and Scott Taylor.
He added: “There are a lot of leaders in this team and they’re two of the biggest.
“They’re both stalwarts and modern day legends for what they have given to this team.”
Hull coach Brett Hodgson said: “Luke has come to our club with outstanding pedigree.
“He has played at an international level and the amount of leadership he has brought into our group has been immense.
“He leads by example; he isn’t afraid to challenge senior players, but he encourages junior players too, which is an important trait for our captain.
“I said at the back end of last year that we were going to change our captain and I think he is a fresh voice who can inspire those around him.
“I’m impressed with what he has shown so far and I’m excited to see more from him.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.