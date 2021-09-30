Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Andy Hay's Germany side to feature two West Yorkshire-based players in annual meeting with Netherlands
Two West Yorkshire-based players have been named in Germany’s squad for a Test against Holland in Dusseldorf on Saturday.
Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers player Andy Hay - who also had a stint as coach of Featherstone Rovers - is German rugby league’s director of performance.
Their squad for the Griffin Cup tie includes Featherstone Lions’ Connor Hampson and Eoin Bowie of Shaw Cross Sharks.
Hampson, a prop who has been on the books at Huddersfield Giants and Halifax, made his debut for Germany in 2018.
He qualifies for Germany through his father who was born there while Hampson’s grandfather served in Berlin.
Bowie, also a member of Newcastle University’s league side, is a former Morley Rugby Union player.
Both countries have yet to resume their full domestic competition following the pandemic, so Saturday’s game will be played over three 30-minute periods, with unlimited substitutions.
The Netherlands have won the last three Griffin Cup meetings, but Germany held an Origin match last week which, Hay said, produced a “raft of new player alongside some of the established ones”.
He said: “They all have a wonderful opportunity against the Netherlands to showcase their skills and undergo these first post-Covid steps in preparation for taking us further up the competitive ladder.”