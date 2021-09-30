Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers player Andy Hay - who also had a stint as coach of Featherstone Rovers - is German rugby league’s director of performance.

Their squad for the Griffin Cup tie includes Featherstone Lions’ Connor Hampson and Eoin Bowie of Shaw Cross Sharks.

Hampson, a prop who has been on the books at Huddersfield Giants and Halifax, made his debut for Germany in 2018.

Andy Hay celebrates scoring for Leeds in 2002. Picture by Steve Riding.

He qualifies for Germany through his father who was born there while Hampson’s grandfather served in Berlin.

Bowie, also a member of Newcastle University’s league side, is a former Morley Rugby Union player.

Both countries have yet to resume their full domestic competition following the pandemic, so Saturday’s game will be played over three 30-minute periods, with unlimited substitutions.

The Netherlands have won the last three Griffin Cup meetings, but Germany held an Origin match last week which, Hay said, produced a “raft of new player alongside some of the established ones”.