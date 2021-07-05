Dewsbury-born Ward, a Grand Final winner with Rhinos in 2004, played for London - then known as Harlequins - at the end of his career and joined the coaching staff after hanging up his boots in 2011.

He had spells as academy boss and assistant-coach before taking charge of the first team in 2018.

He guided them to promotion at the first attempt, though they were relegated after just one season and was appointed as an assistant to Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Ward. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Ward’s assistant Tom Tsang has taken over as acting head coach.

Ward’s final game as coach was a 63-14 defeat at Featherstone Rovers last Saturday.

In a statement, Broncos said Ward had told the club he would not be renewing his contract at the end of this season “as he was exploring other opportunities”.

The statement added: “However, both parties have agreed now is the right time for Danny to move on to allow a new coach time to plan for the 2022 season.”

Ward - son of former Leeds captain and coach David Ward - said in the club statement: “After spending 14 years in London, with the last 4 years coaching, I have decided it is the right time to pass on the baton at this great club to someone else.

“I have some amazing memories here and will never forget that special day in Toronto - being promoted to Super League - and also coaching the junior sides since 2013 and seeing our exceptional young talent progress from scholarship to first team as a major highlight during my time at the club.

“I would like to thank [club owner] David [Hughes] and [chief executive] Jason [Loubser] for the opportunity they have given me and wish them all the best going forward.

“Lastly to the players, coaching staff and fans you have been amazing over the last 14 years and I look forward to watching from a distance the club going on to achieving great things.”

Hughes said: “On behalf of everyone at the club we would like to thank Danny for his vast contribution to the club across the many years he has represented the London Broncos as both player and coach.

“Danny has given us so many great memories and developed so many players.

“The highlight of course was our promotion to the Super League at the end of the 2018 season. “Following a lot of reflection, we agreed now is the best time for both the club and Danny to take a new approach.

“We wish Danny all the best and are all positive about the future at the Broncos.”