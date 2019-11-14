Five Leeds Rhinos players in England Women's squad to face PNG

Caitlin Beevers.

Rhinos full-back Caitlin Beevers has been included in a 19-woman squad after not being selected for last Saturday’s opening 24-10 win in Goroka.

Leeds’ Dannielle Anderson, who started at prop in the first Test, has been named in the initial squad, but is an injury doubt.

If she is ruled out her place is likely to go to Castleford Tigers’ Grace Field.

Rhiannion Marshall

Field was not included in the 19 after suffering a knock last week, but has made a good recovery and is on stand-by.

Rhinos’ Charlotte Booth, Amy Johnson and Shannon Lacey all featured last Saturday and could retain their place.

Castleford’s Kelsey Gentles drops out, but clubmates Sinead Peach, Shona Hoyle and Rhiannion Marshall, who did not play last week, are set to feature in the rematch at Oil Search Stadium, in Port Moresby.

Castleford’s Tara-Jane Stanley, Georgia Roche and Tamzin Renouf are also in contention.

Wigan Warriors’ Rebecca Greenfield and Rachel Thompson are omitted, but clubmate Georgia Wilson and Leah Burke, of St Helens, have been drafted into the 19.

The game, which kicks-off at 5am UK time, will be broadcast live on the BBC red button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, as well as through the Rugby Football League’s Our League website and app.

England coach Craig Richards said: “Coming to Papua New Guinea has been an unforgettable experience for us all.

“The girls had to show a lot of character as well as skill to come through some unfamiliar challenges up in Goroka.

“We expect PNG to be determined to bounce back in Port Moresby, so we’re prepared for another tough game.

“That’s exactly what we need from a trip like this as we continue to build towards hosting the World Cup in 2021.”