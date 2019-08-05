Five Catalans Dragons stars set to miss Headingley clash with Leeds Rhinos

Have your say

FIVE CATALANS Dragons players could miss Friday’s game at Leeds Rhinos due to suspension.

Full-back Sam Tomkins, centre Brayden Williame, Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum, prop Mickael Simon and second-rower Kenny Edwards have all been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following last Saturday’s stormy 30-10 win over Warrington Wolves in Perpignan.

CHARGED: Sam Tomkins tussles with Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tomkins received a three-match penalty notice - after being sent-off - for grade C punching and McIlorum, who was also dismissed, was handed a one-game penalty notice for a grade B high tackle.

Williame (grade B dangerous throw) and Simon (grade A head-butt) both received one match penalty notices.

Edwards was charged with grade C ‘other contrary behaviour’ and the charge will be heard by the RFL’s disciplinary panel today.

He avoided a ban after being charged with grade A ‘strikes with knee’.

Warnings were issued to Edwards, David Mead and Warrington’s Tom Lineham for running in, as well as McIlorum (other contrary behaviour).

Lineham was handed a one-match penalty notice for grade A striking with a shoulder. Team-mate Chris Hill (grade A punching) avoided a suspension. The players could appeal, but would risk any ban being increased if that failed.

The RFL are also investigating crowd trouble at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants’ Adam Walne received a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact when playing against Leeds Rhinos last week.

Team-mate Adam O’Brien was warned for dangerous contact in the same match.

St Helens’ Joseph Paulo received a warning for contrary behaviour in the win over Wakefield Trinity.