Fighting spirit gives Dewsbury Rams boss Lee Greenwood further assurance

DEWSBURY RAMS boss Lee Greenwood was delighted to be on the right side of a late fightback, for a change.

Rams have been denied at the death several times this season, but turned the tables with two late converted tries to snatch a 28-28 draw at home to Halifax in the Betfred Championship.

When you’ve been 12 points behind late on you’ll take a point and we’d have taken a point before the game. It shows where we are - fighting and competing. Lee Greenwood

Dewsbury remain third from bottom, but are now three points above the relegation zone and will climb two places if they win their game in hand at bottom club Rochdale Hornets on Sunday.

Greenwood said: “Obviously when you come from behind to get a win or a point it feels better than when you’ve been in front and lost it, which we have been on the end of a few times this season.

“We could have snatched it. We had a drop goal from halfway which fell literally a yard short so it could have been two points.

“But when you’ve been 12 points behind late on you’ll take a point and we’d have taken a point before the game. It shows where we are - fighting and competing.”

Rams had shown fighting spirit in their three previous games, narrow losses to York City Knights and Sheffield Eagles either side of a crucial win over second-bottom Barrow Raiders. Greenwood felt they met his call to turn that into four with their battling effort two days ago against this weekend’s Coral Challenge Cup semi-finalists.

“We’ve just got to keep challenging the players to turn that into five and six and so on,” he added. “That’s what I asked them after the York game and that’s the challenge now, to keep it going for the rest of the season without one game when we are not competitive.”

Rams have a concern over Lucas Walshaw who has been struggling with a groin injury. Greenwood said: “He managed to get through half the game, but I brought him off and we’ll check on him this week.”