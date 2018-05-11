World record mix-up means new target for Featherstone Rovers winger Briscoe

PROLIFIC Featherstone Rovers winger Luke Briscoe has been told his try-scoring feats were NOT actually a world record – but he has vowed to now chase the real one down.

When he crossed for the 17th successive game in Thursday’s 38-20 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie against Hull FC, it was reported that levelled with Leeds winger Eric Harris’s all-time record set in 1935-36.

However, it has since emerged that Liam Georgetown, a player for Queensland Cup side Redcliffe Dolphins, scored tries in 19 consecutive games during 2012-13.

Briscoe told The Yorkshire Post: “Our media guy rang me in the morning to say someone in Australia had done 19 games but 17 was still level with the British record.

“I’m really pleased with that and it was great to get it.

“But I’ve come this far now so I might as well try for 20 and keep it going. I told him I’ll just try to keep scoring and see where it gets us!”

Part-timers Featherstone caused the holders plenty of problems in the sixth round tie and trailed just 30-16 early in the second period after Briscoe had added his second.

“It was a really good game and we put in a good performance,” said the player, who now has 28 tries for the season.

“We were scrappy early on but then we started getting into it.

“Everyone said I was smiling before I even touched down for my first try but I think that’s just the face I pull all the time!

“It was a great ball from Anthony Thackeray for that second one, too, but I’ve been getting great service all year from the halves and full-back.

“I just come in off the back of then to finish it off.”

It is no surprise that the 24-year-old – who will break Harris’s record if he scores against Leigh next Saturday – has been attracting Super League interest.

“It is the plan and I do want to be back in Super League,” said Briscoe, on Hull’s books before making his debut with Leeds Rhinos and then moving down a division last season.

“There’s rumours going around but I’m still contracted to Featherstone until the end of next year.

“If there is any contact, it’ll have go through the club.”