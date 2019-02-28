Tom Holmes heading back to Featherstone Rovers on loan from Huddersfield Giants

Tom Holmes is heading back to Featherstone Rovers on loan, with a view to remain at the LD Nutrition Stadium until the end of the season.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford confirmed that the half-back will join Rovers on an initial one-month loan.

Holmes in action for Featherstone last season.

The Giants have the option to recall the 22-year-old but Woolford hopes he will stay with Featherstone until the end of the season.

Holmes joined Huddersfield from Featherstone in August last year but is currently sidelined by a knee injury.

However, he is expected to return to action within the next couple of weeks.

"Tom is three or four weeks away from playing," Woolford told BBC Radio Leeds.

Holmes scores for Featherstone against Batley last year.

"He is back in pretty much full training, there are still a few things he doesn't do.

"Ryan Carr asked of the possibility of Tom going back there and he is going to need some footy when he is fit again.

"For us it was an easy decision and an easy fit."

Holmes made 18 appearances, scoring five tries, for Featherstone last year before his injury.

He signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield and Woolford says that they will only use Holmes if they have a shortage in the halves.

He added: "We will use Tom this year if we need to but he wasn't really brought into the squad looking to play this year.

"But if he progresses and gets back on the field and plays good footy, and we need him, then we will use him.

"Our plan for Tom when we signed him was more long term.

"He will be there [at Featherstone] all year unless we need him.

"If we need him at some point down the track we have the option to bring him back."