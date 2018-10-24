Featherstone Rovers relaunch their reserve team for next season

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have announced that they will relaunch a reserve grade setup for the 2019 season.

Former York City Knights, Keighley Cougars and Hunslet boss Paul March has been appointed as head coach of side.

March is currently a rugby league development officer for the Featherstone Rovers Foundation and the new role will be added to his existing work on the club’s player development pathways.

March said: “I’m really pleased. Obviously it gives a pathway from my Under-14s ETP, to my Category 3 academy at NEW College Pontefract, to the reserves and then we’ll hopefully get a few players into the first team.

“We need to grow a greater pool of players for this club and having all the pathways through to the first team will allow that.”

He added: “You looked at the end of last year, where the first team sometimes only had 14 or 15 players.

“Some of these lads who will come into the reserves would have got an opportunity last year and then you’re not putting pressure on the first team squad to play when they’re injured, so it’s massive for player welfare.

“Player development is obviously what I’m doing day to day.

“My time at York, Keighley and Hunslet has set me up for coaching at semi-professional level. Obviously you’ve got to have a variety of coaching skills to handle different age groups, but I think I’ve got all those skillsets and am ready for this challenge.”