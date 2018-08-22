Featherstone Rovers: Off-season half-back capture Holmes released from contract

Have your say

A host of top-flight clubs are expected to take an interest in half-back Tom Holmes after his contract release ‘by mutual consent’ earlier today.

Rovers confirmed the move via Twitter: “Tom Holmes has left the club after agreeing mutual terms for an early release.

Tom Holmes. PIC: Dec Hayes

“This agreement continues Featherstone’s 2019 restructure. The club thanks Holmes for his contribution and understanding.

“Good luck with your rehabilitation and future career, Tom.”

The 26-year-old joined Rovers from Super League side Castleford Tigers in the off-season on an initial one-year deal.

Holmes rejected a number of offers from Super League and Championship clubs to sign for Featherstone but the club have now terminated his contract early by mutual consent.

Gareth Hock. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Holmes had his season cut short after rupturing his ACL in June. He made 18 appearances for Featherstone, scoring six tries.

The half-back is the latest player to depart Post Office Road after Gareth Hock left earlier this week. Further departures are expected in the coming weeks.