Featherstone Rovers: Off-season half-back capture Holmes released from contract

A host of top-flight clubs are expected to take an interest in half-back Tom Holmes after his contract release ‘by mutual consent’ earlier today.
Rovers confirmed the move via Twitter: “Tom Holmes has left the club after agreeing mutual terms for an early release.
“This agreement continues Featherstone’s 2019 restructure. The club thanks Holmes for his contribution and understanding.
“Good luck with your rehabilitation and future career, Tom.”
The 26-year-old joined Rovers from Super League side Castleford Tigers in the off-season on an initial one-year deal.
Holmes rejected a number of offers from Super League and Championship clubs to sign for Featherstone but the club have now terminated his contract early by mutual consent.
Holmes had his season cut short after rupturing his ACL in June. He made 18 appearances for Featherstone, scoring six tries.
The half-back is the latest player to depart Post Office Road after Gareth Hock left earlier this week. Further departures are expected in the coming weeks.