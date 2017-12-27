Search

Featherstone Rovers: Lions trialist Gale gains pro’ contract after impressive Rovers festive debut

New Featherstone Rovers signing, Gareth Gale, in action against Castleford Tigers on Boxing Day.
Boxing Day debutant Gareth Gale has signed a one-year deal with Featherstone Rovers.

Gale joined the club in November on trial from amateur neighbours Featherstone Lions

And after more than eight weeks of intense pre-season training, Gale marked his debut with a try in the GMB Union Boxing Day Challenge win over Castleford Tigers at The Jungle.

The three-quarter’s trial period was due to end in January, but head coach John Duffy has moved swiftly to secure his services. And a delighted Gale said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have signed for my hometown club.

“It was a dream come true to make my debut for the club on Boxing Day, and it was made even better by the fact I managed to get over the line – against Castleford! It is difficult to describe the passion I have for the club. I just cannot wait to kick on now. I am so excited about what this season could bring, both for myself and the club. We have a great squad and a desire to succeed.”

Boss Duffy added: “I have been impressed with Gareth from day one.

“He has bought into what we are doing and did so from the outset, on and off the field.

“Gareth still has a lot of work to do and he will be the first to admit that.

“But he is very coachable and could become something very special for Featherstone in the future.”

Featherstone coach, John Duffy. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

