Featherstone Rovers: Lions trialist Gale gains pro’ contract after impressive Rovers festive debut

Boxing Day debutant Gareth Gale has signed a one-year deal with Featherstone Rovers.

Gale joined the club in November on trial from amateur neighbours Featherstone Lions

And after more than eight weeks of intense pre-season training, Gale marked his debut with a try in the GMB Union Boxing Day Challenge win over Castleford Tigers at The Jungle.

The three-quarter’s trial period was due to end in January, but head coach John Duffy has moved swiftly to secure his services. And a delighted Gale said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have signed for my hometown club.

“It was a dream come true to make my debut for the club on Boxing Day, and it was made even better by the fact I managed to get over the line – against Castleford! It is difficult to describe the passion I have for the club. I just cannot wait to kick on now. I am so excited about what this season could bring, both for myself and the club. We have a great squad and a desire to succeed.”

Boss Duffy added: “I have been impressed with Gareth from day one.

“He has bought into what we are doing and did so from the outset, on and off the field.

“Gareth still has a lot of work to do and he will be the first to admit that.

“But he is very coachable and could become something very special for Featherstone in the future.”