Featherstone Rovers bolster halves with Carey signing

Featherstone Rovers have signed outside-back Conor Carey from Australian Queensland Cup side Eastern Suburbs Tigers.

The 23-year-old, who represented Queensland at under-20s Origin level, is a UK passport holder and will link up with Rovers on Friday.

Coach Ryan Carr, who arrived at Featherstone from Australia yesterday, said: “He has been in a good team for the last two years, playing consistent footy and he was in all the rep’ teams coming through which is always a good sign.

“He’s a good young kid who’s hungry to be better and he wants to come over here and take this opportunity so I’m happy to have him.

“Players don’t always make the leap to the senior level easily, but he took it really well, so that’s another good sign.

“He’s played opposite Thompson (Teteh) and was in the academy ranks when Cameron (King) was at North Queensland Cowboys. I’m sure he’ll fit really well into the squad.

The former Easts Tigers and Townsville Blackhawks player will join up with King in the Rovers squad, after the hooker completed his move to the club last week.

Rovers chief executive Davide Longo described Carey as “another talented addition to what is an exciting squad for the coming season”.

He said: “He is a player who Ryan has thoroughly done his homework on and considers to be a great fit for Featherstone.

“The fact he is a UK passport holder is a huge bonus.”

Warrington have announced the signing of Halifax-born England international Gareth Widdop from St George Illawarra from 2020.