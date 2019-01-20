Featherstone Rovers 18 Halifax RLFC 18: Yorkshire rivals settle for a draw after late score from Steve Tyrer

Featherstone Rovers and Halifax will have bigger battles to come this season.

The Yorkshire rivals settled for a draw as Ryan Carr took charge of Featherstone for the first time since being appointed in December.

Halifax boss Richard Marshall.

The two sides will meet again at the LD Nutrition Stadium in just over a month's time for a round four Betfred Championship clash, where the stakes will be much higher.

Halifax started the brighter and took the lead just after 10 minutes.

Ben Kaye's flat pass found visiting captain Jacob Fairbank who plunged over unopposed to open the scoring.

Halifax continued to keep a stranglehold on proceedings with Shaun Robinson almost racing over on his return to Featherstone, but he was forced into touch just after the 20-minute mark.

Rovers began to find their rhythm as the half wore on, with new signing Watson Boas instrumental in everything that was good about Rovers' play.

The Papa New Guinean international set up Featherstone's first try as Brad Day crashed onto his short ball and planted down on the left-hand side. Boas was on hand to add the extras.

New signing Connor Carey - who only landed in England on Friday - looked to have opened his Rovers account on his first appearance but play was called back as he went to cross the whitewash.

Featherstone hit the front early in the second half after a mistake from Halifax full-back Lalau Togaga'e.

A high punt from Boas was dropped by the former Samoan international and John Davies was there to accept the gift as he pounced on the loose ball.

Halifax weren't behind for long, however, as a swift passing move across the line culminated in Steve Tyrer diving over out wide. The same man then added a brilliant conversion from the touchline.

Both sides traded blows before Ashton Golding - appearing on dual registration from Leeds Rhinos - created a wonderful score.

The 22-year-old looked to go between two Halifax defenders before sending Josh Hardcastle racing clear for Rovers' third with a delightful offload.

Halifax pushed to get back on terms but were unable to find a way through a solid Rovers' defence.

Dan Fleming looked sure to score under the posts but was on the end of a huge hit from John Davies.

Tyrer then received a pass as the visitors had a two on one situation but the centre knocked on with Conor McGrath in space outside him.

However, with two minutes on the clock, Tyrer made amends for his earlier mistake as he leapt highest to catch and ground Ben White's kick.

The centre then converted the pressure kick to level the scores and rescue a draw for the visitors.

Featherstone Rovers: Golding, McDaniel, Walters, Teteh, Carey, Richardson, Boas, Ormonroyd, Maskill, Cooper, Day, Delaney, Lockwood. Subs: Davies, Hardcastle, Wheeldon, Hartley, Punchard, Beckett, Taylor.

Halifax: Lalau Togaga'e, Sharp, Tyrer, Saltonstall, Robinson, Woodburn-Hall, White, Fleming, Kaye, Fairbank, Larroyer, Kavanagh, Grix. Subs: Davies, Cooper, McGrath, Kidd, Morris, Calcott, Syme.