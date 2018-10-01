Featherstone hopeful that John Davies will feature in Shield final

Featherstone Rovers are crossing their fingers that influential forward John Davies will not be suspended for Sunday's Championship Shield final against Leigh Centurions.

The 27-year-old has been issued with a one-match penalty notice for a "careless" high tackle in the eighth minute of Rovers' match against Swinton Lions last Sunday.

Davies, who scored twice in yesterday's 34-6 win over Barrow Raiders, has proved a key player during Featherstone's Shield campaign.

He has crossed the whitewash on six occasions and has been an ever-present figure as John Duffy's side continue to contend with injury problems.

"We have got to make sure we go to Red Hall tomorrow with John Davies and hopefully he will get that wiped off, we have got a good case," said head coach Duffy.

"Hopefully John can play this week otherwise we are down another number.

"We will take that as it comes during the week and make sure we look after the boys again, like we have been doing the last few weeks.

"And we will turn up on Sunday and hopefully there will be a big crowd on for us, it is our last game of the season and we want to say thank you to our fans as well."

Leigh named just 13 players in their squad for their last game before this weekend's showpiece at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

The reduced numbers had a big effect as the Centurions were dispatched 52-6 by Dewsbury Rams.

But Duffy insists that Featherstone won't be worrying about how many players Leigh bring to Old Post Office Road on Sunday.

He added: "That doesn't matter because we beat them here with 14 men.

"It doesn't matter how many they have got or how many we have got, it is whoever wants it most on the day - like in any final.

"It is not going to be a super play that wins the game, it is going to be some tough rugby with completion that is error free. And we have got to be disciplined as well."