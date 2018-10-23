Farrell excited by Super League experience descending on Bradford Bulls

FORMER SUPER League forward Connor Farrell has left Featherstone Rovers to sign for their Betfred Championship rivals Bradford Bulls.

Farrell, 24, joined Rovers from Wigan Warriors midway through 2017 and scored eight tries in 24 appearances this year.

“The team Bradford are building is one of the big plusses for me and what made me want to join,” Farrell said of his new club.

“They are getting a lot of experience, a lot of it from Super League, which is going to play a big role because the Championship will be really tough next year.

“This year for Featherstone was hard and it’s going to be ever tougher in 2019.

“I think the side will go really well next year. The main thing is to push for that top five and then push for a place in Super League if we can – that will be the main goal.”

Bulls coach John Kear said: “Connor had a really good season last year at Featherstone, despite suffering a broken leg. He came back from that very strong and played really well.”

Meanwhile, League One champions York City Knights have boosted their squad by signing 25-year-old centre/second-rower Liam Salter from Hull KR.

Salter, who played 121 times for the Robins, said: “York are putting together a squad capable of competing well in a very strong league and I’m excited to be a part of that.”