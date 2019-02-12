Coach Ryan Carr delighted after Featherstone Rovers break duck

BOSS RYAN Carr is buzzing after breaking his Featherstone Rovers duck.

Rovers picked up their first win under Carr when they crushed Batley Bulldogs 42-14 in Betfred Championship round two.

Calum Turner.

That came a week after an agonising one-point defeat at Bradford Bulls and Carr reckons his new-look side, bolstered by loan and dual-registration additions, are making good progress.

“I am really happy for the boys and for everyone involved at the club really,” Carr said of the win two days ago.

“It has been a different pre-season, everything has happened really quickly, but the way the boys have handled it and got on with their job and come together in such a short space of time is pleasing to see.

“To get a win for them and also for the backroom staff and everyone involved at the club, because they have done a really good job to pull the team together at short notice, I am just happy for them.”

Rovers’ side against Batley included Leeds Rhinos trio Luke Briscoe, Brad Singleton and Cameron Smith on dual-registration, plus loan players Callum Turner and Daniel Smith.

Of juggling loan, dual-registration and permanent players, Carr admitted: “It would be hard if the players weren’t so good about it.

“They are such good people to work with each day. I love coming to work, I love coming to training.

“The players look after each other, some of them meet each other for the first time and they are great with each other straight away.

“I am very fortunate to have a good playing group that all buy in and they will continue to do that.

“We have just got to keep working hard at training.”

Turner is on loan from Castleford Tigers and Carr would like to keep him beyond the initial month.

“I don’t know what that looks like past the month with Cas and their position,” he said.

“At the moment, we are focused on working hard with Calum and trying to get him up to speed with the play calls and how we work as a club. He is doing a really good job.”