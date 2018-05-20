Centurions prove too strong for Rovers

Featherstone Rovers could not maintain a good start as they suffered a third straight defeat when going down 42-20 to Leigh Centurions at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

John Duffy’s men scored the first points, but were 18-4 down by half-time to a strong visiting side who were desperate for the points to keep their top four hopes alive in the Betfred Championship.

Rovers made a fight back midway through the second half only for the Centurions to have the final word to seal their victory.

There was more disappointment for home fans as winger Luke Briscoe came close to scoring the try that would give him the British record for tries in consecutive games, but could not get over the line.

He had one effort disallowed for a forward pass and it was just not the prolific winger’s night.

Briscoe did set up the opening try as Rovers were ahead after just five minutes as he palmed Martyn Ridyard’s high kick down for Josh Walters to score.

But Leigh worked their way into the game with Jack Owens, Liam Hood and Ben Crooks all crossing for tries in the opening half.

Featherstone scored first after the break as Matty Wildie scampered over, but back came Leigh through Nathan Mason and Crooks to lead 30-10.

To their credit, Rovers kept going and scored two quick tries to make a game of it with Tom Holmes sending Walters over for his second and Josh Hardcastle powering over.

However, it was all over when Harrison Hansen and Ben Reynolds crossed for further tries, the latter kicking seven goals in the match.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Briscoe, Hardcastle, Newman, Robinson; Ridyard, Holmes; Wheeldon, Carlile, Knowles, Farrell, Walters, Lockwood. Subs: Wildie, Cooper, Brooks, Ormondroyd.

Leigh Centurions: Matautia; Dawson-Jones, Crooks, Hall, Owens; Reynolds, Hutchinson; Mason, Higham, Acton, Hansen, B Thompson, J Thompson. Subs: Hood, Baldwinson, Richards, Larroyer.

Referee: Matt Rossleigh.