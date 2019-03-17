Betfred Championship/League 1: Lions tamed by Featherstone, Wolfpack still lead despite battling Bulldogs’ fightback, unbeaten Hunslet stay top

playmaker-turned-winger Jack Bussey crossed twice as gallant Swinton Lions failed to hold on to the coattails of Championship rivals Featherstone, losing out to the visitors 24-12.

Rovers led 18-8 at half-time and managed to keep winning daylight between the sides as the two went tit-for-tat with tries. Leeds Rhinos full-back Ashton Golding – playing in the pack – and Jack Ormondroyd also touched down for sixth-placed Featherstone.

David Scott. PIC: James Hardisty

Leaders Toronto Wolfpack were given a mighty scare by battling Batley Bulldogs in the second half of their encounter.

It finished 34-12 after Toronto had led 28-6 at half-time. David Scott scored a try and kicked two goals while Louis Jouffret also touched down for the away side.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Hunslet stayed top of the League 1 table thanks to a 22-12 victory at North Wales.

Josh Tonks, Gareth Potts and Jack Lee scored the South Leeds side’s tries, for Hunslet who led 14-6 at half-time, with Reece Deane adding three conversions and two penalties.

Reece Dean. PIC: Jim Fitton

Sam Freeman got a try, conversion and penalty for the hosts, with Elliott Jenkins also scoring try.

Doncaster led 4-0 at half-time away at Whitehaven, but the hosts hit back in the second half to win 26-8. Matty Chrimes and Jason Tali scoring tries for the Dons

In the Coral Challenge Cup, Halifax amateur side Siddal went down 22-0 at Workington.