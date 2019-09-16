Featherstone’s dual reg’ duo tipped for bright futures by coach Ryan Carr

LEEDS RHINOS youngsters Alex Sutcliffe and Callum McLelland have been tipped for a bright future by Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr.

The dual-registration duo were among the try scorers when Rovers won 34-18 at Leigh Centurions in a Betfred Championship elimination play-off on Sunday.

Callum McLelland. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Centre Sutcliffe. 20, has scored nine tries in 11 appearances for Rovers and the touchdown against Leigh was the first for McLelland, who turned 20 on Monday, in his third game for the club.

“They were outstanding,” Carr said. “They are young men who have got a big future ahead of them.

“They have bought into the team and the team have bought into them.

“Whoever’s in that jersey, the way they seem to find a way to play for each other and come together and share the same common values is huge.”

Featherstone Rovers coach, Ryan Carr. PIC: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia

Carr described himself as “super-proud” of his side’s performance, but not shocked.

“They have been working to it all year and it was a surprise to no one in our dressing room because we know what we’ve got in there,” he said.

“I was pleased with the way we worked through the different stages of the game. We were on our tryline a fair bit, they got a couple on the fifth tackle, but we were still scrambling to try and save those tries.

“The boys threw everything into their defence and I thought the attack complemented that well.

“We didn’t have any good ball, we weren’t attacking their try line at all, the whole game. Credit to Leigh, they did a really good job to keep us away from their try line and it was a real finals footy game I thought.”

Rovers, who came through with no major new injuries, will visit York City Knights for another sudden-death tie on Saturday.

“We know what we are in for going over there,” Carr said. “They are a really good team, we played there a few weeks ago and they got the win, but we are just going to focus on ourselves this week.

“That’s the most important thing, it’s what we did last week and the boys just came out and did their job. If everyone does their job for the team, you get the result you want at the end of it.”