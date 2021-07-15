Featherstone Rovers coach James Webster. Picture by Dec Hayes.

Rovers' squad will undergo another round of testing today (Thursday) and a decision will be made on Friday over whether the game goes ahead.

The Betfred Challenge Cup final between Castleford Tigers and St Helens, also taking place at Wemnbley on Saturday, is unaffected.

A Rovers statement said: "A squad of players who have tested negative are taking additional precautions since testing to ensure that they minimise any further risk of contracting the virus.

"Featherstone and York are determined to make every effort to fulfil the match, with thousands of their supporters relishing the prospect of a Wembley appearance.

"The RFL has waived the requirement of the teams to name 21-man squads today, 48 hours in advance of the match, because of these unusual circumstances."

It added: "The RFL has agreed with the clubs to make this announcement so that supporters are aware of the situation.

"If the match is postponed, Featherstone and York supporters will be entitled to apply to have their tickets refunded, if they no longer wish to attend Wembley on Saturday."