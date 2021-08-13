Featherstone Rovers veteran Dale Ferguson joins Dewsbury Rams on loan

Dale Ferguson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Ferguson, a Scotland international, has had spells with Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Bradford Bulls, but has been on the casualty list for much of this season.

He has joined Rams on loan and coach Lee Greenwood said: “Following on from signing Riley Dean last week, Dale gives another huge boost.

“It’s clear we have been struggling on a weekly basis with injuries and Covid issues, so to add a quality player like him is fantastic.”

Rams - on a four-game losing run going into Sunday's visit of Widnes Vikings (3pm) - have also signed forward Matt Fletcher, who has played for Bradford Bulls academy and Oldham, on a deal until the end of the season.

Rovers are at home to York City Knights on Saturday (6pm) in a repeat of last month’s 1895 Cup final, which they won 41-34.

Featherstone will be looking to build on last Sunday’s 28-13 victory at Batley Bulldogs, when they hit back from 13-12 down at half-time.

That got them back to winning ways after their first defeat of the season, by Toulouse Olympique and the loss of two competition points for a breach of Covid regulations.