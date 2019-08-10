Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions: Ryan Carr hails Rovers’ battling qualities

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are showing qualities which will stand them in good stead in the play-offs, if they qualify, coach Ryan Carr reckons.

With four games remaining, beginning at home to Swinton Lions tomorrow (3pm), Rovers are fifth in the Betfred Championship, four points ahead of Sheffield Eagles and a further one better off than seventh-placed Bradford Bulls.

Jack Johnson on the charge for Featherstone last weekend.

They needed a late drop goal to beat Dewsbury Rams 25-24 last week, but Carr insisted: “That has been good for us.”

He said: “You look back at Sheffield, Halifax, Leigh, Toronto and Dewsbury – five of our last eight games have been really close.

“We’ve had to grind them out and it has taken a long time to get the result, but fortunately we’ve come out on top in all but Toronto away.

“We have shown some good qualities in tight games and a lot of belief when it gets down to the wire that we can come out on the right side of it.”

Swinton are ninth and Carr expects another close encounter.

“They are an attacking-style team, they like to throw it around and it will be a good quality game I reckon,” he predicted.

“It is definitely going to be a big one for us and it’s coming to that point of the season where you’ve got to start winning these games.

“They are going to want it, but we have to want it that little bit more.”