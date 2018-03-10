Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions: Duffy wary of threat posed by young a Swinton side

ATTITUDE WILL be all-important for Featherstone Rovers at home to Swinton Lions in the Betfred Championship tomorrow (3pm).

Rovers are on the back of a 38-30 win at Leigh Centurions, but coach John Duffy reckons his former side are a real threat.

“Swinton play some good stuff and they’ve got young players who’ve been at good Super League clubs,” Duffy warned.

“They can do us some damage if we allow them to.”

Duffy said Rovers’ training at the start of the week was lighter than usual following the “draining” win six days ago, but he added: “We have got a really good group here and we weren’t happy defensively last week. We aren’t resting on anything, we want to get our defence right this week.”

Duffy joined Rovers from Swinton last year, but he insisted: “It is not about me, it’s about our squad and making sure we are better in certain areas. Our goalline D [defence] was poor [against Leigh], we conceded some poor tries and we have done a lot of work on that this week. We were okay with ball in hand, we put on some nice plays and scored some good tries, but we have been focused on defence and attitude this week.”

Rovers will be without Anthony Thackeray who suffered a dislocated elbow last Sunday. Duffy said: “It is not as bad as first feared, but he will be out for a few weeks.”