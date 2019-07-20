Featherstone Rovers v Rochdale Hornets – Attitude key to avoid slip-up against Hornets

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS can’t rely on visitors Rochdale Hornets being poor tomorrow (3pm), coach Ryan Carr has warned.

Hornets are bottom of the Betfred Championship and have won only once in 20 league games this year, but Carr insisted: “In the Championship you don’t get many occasions when the opposition beat themselves - you have to be good.

“Rochdale have got a lot of threats and we know we’ve got to be on our game.

“That’s the same every week - we made the Toronto game last week all about us and no matter who the opposition is we just focus on ourselves.

“We make sure our effort and attitude is right and we get the key areas right.

“Rochdale can beat anyone on their day so we can’t be off our game, that’s for sure.”

Rovers lost at home by second-bottom Barrow Raiders in June and last weekend high-flying York City Knights were held to a draw by lowly Batley Bulldogs and Swinton Lions took a point from Bradford Bulls.

“Anyone can beat anyone,” Carr added. “But we are at home and we want to perform well there.

“That has been one of our strengths.”

Rovers are fifth following their narrow loss in Canada seven days ago.

Carr added: “After this week we have a weekend off and then we are into the last five games and that’s a very important period to see who makes the finals.”