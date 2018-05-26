Featherstone Rovers v Halifax: Duffy’s determined to end Rovers’ poor run at the Summer Bash

FOURTH TIME lucky is the aim for Featherstone Rovers today.

Rovers face Halifax at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road (5.15pm) aiming to end a run of three successive defeats at the Betfred Championship’s Summer Bash, where an entire round of matches is staged at one venue over two days.

John Duffy.

They also need the points to maintain their hold on a top-four place following back-to-back defeats by Toulouse Olympique and Leigh Centurions.

“I always look forward to it,” Rovers coach John Duffy said of the Summer Bash.

“It’s great for Championship fans to experience something like that.

“It is going to be a massive game for us.

“We’ve not had the results over the last few weeks so we need to get the two points.

“And Featherstone haven’t won at the Bash yet so we want to rectify that.”

To do that, Duffy reckons Rovers will need to be better when they get into promising attacking positions.

“Errors let us down last week in good ball early on,” he said. “We were clean through three times and decided to throw the ball and you can’t do that at any level. It was just silly errors that we can fix up easily.”

Jason Walton has been included in Rovers’ initial 19-man squad after recovering from a knee reconstruction which has kept him out of action since last September.