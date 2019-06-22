Featherstone Rovers v Barrow Raiders – Ryan Carr expecting tough test

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS go in search of a magnificent seventh successive league win tomorrow and second spot in the table but coach Ryan Carr is focusing on performance first.

Rovers’ six-match winning run in the Betfred Championship has lifted them to third. They are only two points behind Toulouse Olympique, who visit leaders Toronto Wolfpack today, but have a better points difference.

A Rovers win at home to Barrow Raiders tomorrow (3pm), coupled with defeat for Toulouse in Canada, would lift them into second, but Carr warned: “We have to play well. Barrow had a really good win (21-8 against Halifax) last weekend and it’ll be really tough for us. They gave us a tough game when we played them there, but it is a big game, we are at home and that’s where we want to be at our best.”

Rovers’ defence was outstanding in the 22-4 win over Widnes Vikings.

“If we can maintain that defensive attitude we will give ourselves a chance of winning any game,” Carr predicted.

“Our attack has come on a lot over the last two months, which is pleasing, but I say this every week – if our defence stays where it needs to be the results will take care of themselves.”

But he adds: “Our completions last week were nowhere near good enough and neither was our discipline. They are the two areas we are really focused on trying to improve.”

“The conditions didn’t help us, it was torrential rain, but that’s something we’ve been really good at this year, our completions.

“We need to give ourselves a fair share of the ball because we’ve probably not had that the last couple of weeks.

“That’s not a team thing, it’s an individual thing – it’s concentration and that is an easy fix.”