Featherstone Rovers urged not to let foot off the gas by Ryan Carr

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS boss Ryan Carr was happier with the result than his side’s performance in their 50-6 home win over Betfred Championship’s bottom club Rochdale Hornets.

Rovers led 20-6 at half-time and ran in nine tries, but Carr felt they didn’t entirely get their game together.

Once we got into the rhythm of it we put a few good things together. But a few things we did were a bit out of character, for whatever reason. Hopefully that was a one-off for us. Ryan Carr

“It was a win we needed,” he said.

“But there were a few things in how we played I was a bit disappointed with.”

Carr stressed: “Credit to Rochdale, they started really fast on us and got the first try.

“They did a few good things and were probably unlucky not to score a few more.

“They did a good job to really rattle us, but once we got into the rhythm of it we put a few good things together.

“But a few things we did were a bit out of character, for whatever reason.

“Hopefully that was a one-off for us.”

Rovers remain fifth in the table and are now three points clear of sixth-placed Bradford Bulls after their defeat at York City Knights.

Qualification for the play-offs is in Rovers’ hands, but Carr insisted: “There’s still a lot of work to do.

“A few teams could easily get in there so we have got to be good.

“They are all big games and anyone can beat anyone.”

Rovers came through the Rochdale game with no major new injuries and Carr reckons they will benefit from having no match this weekend.

“Coming back from Toronto was a tough trip and there might have been a bit of a hangover at the weekend,” he said.

“It will be good for us to freshen up and get some continuity in the team and some training together for a couple of weeks because we’ve been going through some changes. I am happy with the timing of it.”