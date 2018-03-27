Featherstone Rovers: Twenty-five-year-old try record in Briscoe’s sights

EASTER COULD be a record-breaking weekend for Featherstone Rovers’ in-form winger Luke Briscoe.

The former Leeds Rhinos man will equal Paul Newlove’s club record of tries in 10 successive games if he touches down in the Good Friday home clash with Toronto Wolfpack.

Paul Newlove.

Briscoe maintained his run with a hat-trick in last Sunday’s 40-14 Betfred Championship win at Batley Bulldogs, five days after scoring four when Rovers crushed North Wales Crusaders in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

“I am two games away from beating it, so I will try and go for that,” Briscoe said of Newlove’s record, which has stood since 1993.

“It is good to get any record like that and things are going well.

“I am playing on the right side and we have got a good connection now.

“We are eight games in and we are starting to bond and it is starting to show on the field.”

Briscoe, 24, handed credit for his hot streak to his team-mates.

“That’s where it comes from,” he stressed.

“It comes from the hard work from the boys in the middle and the execution of passes and I just get on the end of it.”

After nine Super League appearances for Leeds and two with Wakefield Trinity – plus a spell at Hunslet – Briscoe said he feels settled at Rovers and that has contributed to his impressive form.

“It’s good,” he said. “It’s a good set of lads and I enjoy it.

“It is good to focus on one position. When you play in different positions you are always changing and swapping and it is good to get some consistency in one position.”

Briscoe’s is the younger brother of Leeds winger Tom Briscoe, but insisted there is no rivalry between them in the try-scoring stakes.

“I’ve not really spoken to him about it,” Luke said.

“He is obviously winning with the five he got in the Challenge Cup final!”

Rovers are third in the Championship and Briscoe is confident they can stay on track for a place in the Qualifiers after 23 rounds.

Toronto will be a huge challenge and Rovers then face a tricky trip to Rochdale Hornets on Easter Monday.

“Our main goal is to keep going and keep getting the wins,” Briscoe said. “Toronto will be tough, but we are taking it week by week and hopefully we’ll get the win.

“They are the games you look forward to, the bigger teams and the ones with high expectations. It is tough for all teams over Easter, but we’ll go into it with the right attitude.”