Featherstone Rovers: Top Leeds Rhinos teen Harry’s ‘huge potential’ hailed by loan-club boss Duffy

LEEDS RHINOS teenager Harry Newman has been tipped for a big future after making a try-scoring debut on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers.

The 40-14 win at Batley Bulldogs in the Betfred Championship was only Newman’s third first-team game, after two appearances for Leeds.

Martyn Ridyard. PIC: Tony Johnson

The 18-year-old is a member of Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad and Featherstone coach John Duffy reckons he has huge potential.

“He is massively talented,” Duffy said of the Huddersfield-born youngster.

“I know a lot of clubs were looking at him before he signed at Leeds.

“I was a bit nervous before the game because Batley have got a lot of older lads who have been around the league a lot.

Gareth Hock

“I was nervous for him, not because I didn’t think he was going to perform, but just because it’s a bit rough and ready in the Championship. But he took it with both hands and he looked classy at times.

“He was really strong and dynamic and he is going to be a great player for Leeds Rhinos.”

Meanwhile, Duffy has hailed Martyn Ridyard’s contribution to Rovers’ impressive early-season form.

Ridyard joined Featherstone from Leigh Centurions in the closed-season after a spell on loan at Huddersfield Giants last year. The stand-off booted six goals from seven attempts against the Bulldogs and landed a 40-20 kick which led to the try that nosed Featherstone in front.

“He is composed,” Duffy said. “The 40-20 is Martyn all over, he comes up with those world-class options when you need him to.

“That’s why we wanted him. I have played with him and I know all about him.

“He has come here and bought into the club and he is doing well at the minute.”

Duffy confirmed Gareth Hock will return for Friday’s visit of Toronto Wolfpack after being rested ahead of the Easter weekend.

“We played last Tuesday as well so we have got to be smart with our personnel,” Duffy said.

Richard Moore and Misi Taulapapa will be available after suspension and Anthony Thackeray could return from injury.