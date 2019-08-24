Featherstone Rovers sack Papua New Guinea import

Have your say

Featherstone Rovers have sacked Papua New Guinea international Thompson Teteh.

The club say the centre, who joined Rovers in the off-season on a one-year deal, has been dismissed for breaching his contract.

A statement from the club confirmed: "Thompson Teteh has been sacked by Featherstone Rovers on grounds of serious breach of contract.

"The club will be making no further comment about this incident."

Teteh was a member of the Kumuls' 2017 World Cup squad and PNG’s gold medal-winning rugby league nines team at the 2015 Pacific Games.

He has also played for PNG Hunters and Redcliffe Dolphins.