Featherstone Rovers: Proud coach Ryan Carr keeps feet firmly on the ground

Featherstone Rovers are on a high, but coach coach Ryan Carr insists they have to stay grounded.

A 42-10 thrashing of York City Knights at the Betfred Championship’s Summer Bash in Blackpool lifted Rovers one place to sixth and they are now just two points outside the play-off zone.

Ryan Carr.

“Whenever you are playing anyone above you it’s a big game,” Carr said. “York were four points ahead of us and sitting in third.

“To win such an important fixture – against quality opposition – makes me really proud of the boys, but we need to make sure we keep taking each week as it comes.

“Each week is a big game for us at the moment. We can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal and we need to get better each week and make sure we are working harder and harder each week.”

The victory two days ago was Rovers’ first at the Summer Bash and Carr admitted his players were allowed to celebrate afterwards, but they will be quickly back down to business this week.

Featherstone Rovers Dane Chisholm celebrates his try against York City Knights.

He stressed: “We have achieved nothing yet. We enjoyed a really good win and a big win, but the reality is we have to focus on Bradford this week at home.

“Bradford have beaten us twice in the early part of the year, but they are coming to our home and we will put a good performance together.

“We aren’t looking too far ahead, we are trying not to look further than a week ahead at the moment.”

The form of recent additions Tom Holmes and Dane Chisholm has boosted Rovers’ hopes of clawing their way into the top-five.

Holmes left Featherstone last year to join Huddersfield Giants, but has returned on loan as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Chisholm was signed from Bradford last month and Carr enthused: “That [Saturday’s win] was their third game together, they have limited time training together, but they will get better and better.

“They are playing their role in the team and it is a big role for us, but the other 15 players around us are doing a fantastic job as well.”