Featherstone Rovers: Pivots poised to prosper as competition for places hots up at Post Office Road

MAN IN possession Anthony Thackeray is relishing a three-way battle for places in Featherstone Rovers’ side next season.

Thackeray, former Leigh Centurions star Martyn Ridyard and ex-Castleford Tigers player Tom Holmes are all included in Rovers’ squad for the Boxing Day derby at the Jungle.

Martyn Ridyard

The pre-season opener against Tigers will give boss John Duffy a first chance to look at possible combinations and Thackeray, who joined Featherstone Rovers from Dewsbury Rams on a three-year contract in October, 2015, believes competition for places is “vital and healthy.”

He said: “There are obviously more pivots and more selection in each position now so it’s keeping everyone on their toes.

“Hopefully, all the pivots can work together really well and obviously the boys who have come in are class.

“Briggsy [Kyle Briggs] was good last year. Unfortunately he had a few injuries he had to deal with, but hopefully with a full pre-season training together we can get the combinations going and it will go pretty well.”

Tom Holmes. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Thackeray believes Rovers are looking strong across the board.

“Strength in depth in key positions is vital and it’s healthy,” he added.

“I’m just going to go out there and play my own game. Duffs has spoken to the halves about playing a bit more off-the-cuff stuff which suits me so, hopefully, there will be some exciting rugby to come.”