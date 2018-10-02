Featherstone Rovers pack star’s anxious wait ahead of Shield final

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will fight to have key forward John Davies available for the Betfred Championship Shield final.

Davies is in danger of missing Sunday’s home showpiece against Leigh Centurions after being charged with a grade B careless high tackle in Rovers’ recent win at Swinton Lions.

John Duffy.

He will appear before the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary panel today and coach John Duffy said: “Hopefully he will get that wiped off.

“We have got a good case. Hopefully John can play this week, otherwise we are down another number.”

Rovers – along with their opponents – had only three substitutes for last Sunday’s 34-6 win over Barrow Raiders.

“We did it tough and we scored some great points again,” Duffy said.

Martyn Ridyard.

“There was some real good rugby and we looked classy at times.

“We worked on that this week with the time we had on the field.

“Riddy [Martyn Ridyard] is just getting into his stride a little bit, so I am disappointed the season is going to end next week.

“We scored some good tries and worked together as a unit.

“We probably need to work on our error rate – there were lots of errors and we need to fix our discipline – but I am really happy with the win.”

Leigh were hammered 52-6 at Dewsbury Rams after arriving with only 13 players and losing full-back Will Dagger to injury.

Duffy insisted he is reading nothing into that, stressing: “That doesn’t matter because we beat them here with 14 men.

“It doesn’t matter how many they have got or how many we have got, it is whoever wants it most on the day – like in any final.

“It is not going to be a super play that wins the game, it is going to be some tough rugby with completions that are error free – and we have got to be disciplined as well.

“We will make sure we look after the boys again, like we have been doing the last few weeks and hopefully there will be a big crowd.

“It is our last game of the season and we want to say thank you to our fans.”