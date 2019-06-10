Featherstone Rovers on a roll after buying into team ethic

COACH Ryan Carr has praised Featherstone Rovers’ on-field leaders for inspiring a charge up the Betfred Championship ladder.

Rovers picked up their fifth successive league win with a 38-18 result at Sheffield Eagles two days ago and have climbed to third in the table.

Ryan Carr.

The arrival of half-backs Dane Chisholm and Tom Holmes has been crucial for Rovers, but Carr insisted their recent good form is not down to individuals.

“I am really fortunate to have a really strong leadership group,” he said.

“Everyone is buying in, everyone understands that when we win it is not due to one person, it is a team effort.

“Even those guys that don’t get picked, everyone contributes equally.

“I think the biggest strength of ours as we have grown is players putting the team before themselves.

“If we can continue to do that and if they can keep putting their mates before their own interests, then the results are always going to come.”

The victory at Sheffield came just four days after a loss against Widnes Vikings - this weekend’s league opponents - in the 1895 Cup.

Reflecting on his side’s performance in South Yorkshire, Carr said: “It is a tough place to go, they play really well at home on the 3G

“It probably didn’t pan out how we would have liked it to, but every game is different and you have got to adapt. We got the result which is the most important thing.”

He added: “We talked about starting well, if you start slow there they get a jump on you.

“They are really hard to wind back in so we wanted to start really well.

“We went through a period where poor discipline and errors with the ball put us under the pump and we were probably defending a bit too much, but credit to the boys, the defence was pretty good overall.

“It wasn’t outstanding, there were a few tries we were disappointed to concede, but - with the amount of field position and ball Sheffield had on our try line - I thought we did a really good job to keep turning them away.”