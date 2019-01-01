Featherstone Rovers hopeful Carr can arrive in time for Yorkshire Cup debut

NEW FEATHERSTONE Rovers coach Ryan Carr is expected to be at the club by early next week.

Carr, an Australian, was appointed last month, but had to return home to await visa clearance. Reserves boss Paul March and conditioner Greg Stebbings took charge of the team for last Sunday’s 56-0 defeat at Castleford Tigers, but Carr has now been given the green light.

Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers disagree during Sunday's friendly

Rovers face Dewsbury Rams in the Yorkshire Cup on Saturday and March said: “Ryan may be here, he may not be.

“His visa has been sorted out now. Hopefully he will be here next week.”

One of Carr’s first tasks will be to decide whether trialists Jordan Tansey and Ryan Bailey are kept on.

Bailey was sin-binned, along with opponent Robbie Storey, in the game at Castleford, but March said: “I thought he got sin-binned for who he is, rather than what it was, the incident.

“I know everybody came running in, but there were no punches thrown.

“I think he got sin-binned because it was Ryan Bailey, rather than anything dirty.

“Ryan wasn’t well and probably shouldn’t have played, but they are two players who’ve played at the top level and they add to the squad.

“Once Ryan gets here I think he will make a quick decision if they are staying or not.”

Former Tigers chief executive Steve Gill has joined Rovers as general manager after leaving Keighley Cougars.