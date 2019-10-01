Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr issues injury update on Josh Walters, Brad Day and Cameron King

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will be without forwards Brad Day and Josh Walters for their Championship Grand Final in Toronto on Saturday.



Rovers are set to fly out to Canada on Thursday as they prepare for the biggest game in their recent history.

Cameron King could be fit for Saturday's clash in Toronto. PIC: Dec Hayes.

Day and Walters both picked up knee injuries in the 30-4 play-off semi-final win at York City Knights and won’t be available for Saturday’s clash with Toronto Wolfpack.

“Brad Day won’t make it, he is out with a knee injury,” confirmed Carr.

“Josh Walters won’t make it. It is another knee injury, they both picked them up against York.”

Carr praised his side’s resolve as they won 36-12 in Toulouse without a number of key players.

The Rovers chief hopes that hooker Cameron King will be fit for the trip across the Atlantic this weekend.

Meanwhile, winger Conor Carey is fighting to be fit after injuring his ankle in Toulouse.

“Putting Toulouse into perspective, our two starting back-rowers [Day and Walters] didn’t play. Cameron King didn’t play.

“Kingy is day by day, we are tyring to get him back. He failed his head test last week so couldn’t play.

“I don’t know with Conor [Carey], we will be racing the clock with his ankle. We will just have to see how he goes over the next 48 hours.”

Featherstone have been bolstered by the early return of Jack Bussey, who was due to be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.

Carr added: “He came back earlier than expected and I am really pleased to get him out there.

"We lost Conor Carey in the first five minutes, so Jack had to go on and play 75 minutes.

“He has had pretty much the whole season off with his two surgeries. He can fill in anywhere, he is a great player and the boys enjoy having him back in the team that’s for sure.”