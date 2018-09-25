Featherstone Rovers: Fans deserve to have final showpiece at Post Office Road – Duffy

BOSS JOHN Duffy says Featherstone Rovers’ fans deserve home advantage in the Betfred Championship Shield final.

Rovers’ 34-18 win at Swinton Lions two days ago, coupled with Leigh Centurions’ home loss to Batley Bulldogs, ensures they will finish top of the table.

The final will be played at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, on Sunday, October 7 and Duffy said: “Our fans have followed us across the world, to France and Canada and that means a lot to me and the players.

“We owe it to the fans and I’m glad we’ve got that secured.”

Rovers complete their league campaign at home to Barrow Raiders on Sunday. Duffy fielded only 16 players at Swinton, including unused substitute Bradley Knowles, but said they came through with no major new injury concerns.

“Keal Carlile has been struggling with his knee and ankle for quite a while now,” he said.

“Brad Knowles has got a bad knee injury and I’m not sure he’ll play any minutes in the two games we’ve got left.

“It is backs to the wall, but I’m glad we got the two points.

“Sam Brooks played 80 minutes in the middle and was outstanding and Matty Wildie was great when he went to nine.

“James Lockwood did big minutes and a lot of defensive efforts and Josh Hardcastle was outstanding again.”

Rovers hit back from 16-12 down at half-time to beat second-bottom Swinton.

Reflecting on the clash with his former club, Duffy said: “I thought we were poor in the first half, but Swinton frustrated us really well.

“I wasn’t too pleased with some of the decisions against us. Both teams got frustrated, but that’s no excuse - it was just a really poor game I thought.

“It was a poor first half, but I was really happy with the boys in the second half and their attitude. It was raining hard, but we kept hold of the ball well and scored some decent points.”